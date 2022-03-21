UK starts 4th Covid booster for all elderly over 75, high risk patients

"If the number of infections increases over the summer, this booster should help to reduce your risk of being admitted to hospital with Covid-19," it added.



So far, only people with severely poor immune systems had been eligible to have a fourth jab. But from Monday, the second booster will be administered to: adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults; and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed, or have weakened immune systems.



The dose will be given six months after the previous dose.



About five million people in the UK will be eligible to book the extra booster jab - with the first 600,000 people to be invited from this week.



"Our phenomenal vaccination programme has saved countless lives and built a wall of defence which has allowed us to learn to live with Covid," said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid, in a statement.