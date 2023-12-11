UK teen arrested for attacking elderly Sikh in hate crime incident

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a hate crime incident in which an elderly Sikh was beaten by a group of teenage boys in a town in southeast England.

The boy, arrested last week on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on police bail until February 15 next year, Thames Valley Police said.

On November 21, Inderjit Singh (58) was walking through Langley Memorial Park in Slough when he was approached by the group of young boys.

The offenders -- aged between 13-16 years -- circled the victim, kicked and pulled him to the ground before fleeing, according to the Thames Valley Police.

One of the offenders also tried to grab Singh's beard, police said, adding that they are investigating the case as a hate crime incident.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are seeking anyone with information to make a report... We take all reports of hate crime seriously as we know that they have a devastating impact on individual victims and targeted communities,” Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Holly Baxter, based at the Slough police station, said.

Singh sustained three broken ribs as well as swelling and cuts to his hand, and he was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.