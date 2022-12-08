UK universities luring Indian students with 'bring your family' offers: Report

Universities in the UK are paying education agents that recruit Indian students to lure them with an offer, which allows them to bring along their families to the country, a media report said.



According to the Telegraph, commissions are paid to agents who market "graduate visas" and help potential Indian students get visas for their spouses and children.



A graduate visa, previously known as the post-study visa, gives one permission to stay in the UK for at least two years after successfully completing a course in the country.