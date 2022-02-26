UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Boris Johnson tells NATO

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that the UK will imminently impose direct sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing a virtual meeting of NATO leaders, Johnson said his government will personally sanction the Russian leaders over their "revanchist mission" to overturn the post-Cold War order.

He also called for "immediate action" to ban Russia from the SWIFT payment platform to "inflict maximum pain" on the Russian regime.