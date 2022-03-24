Ukraine claims Russia is preparing chemical attacks

The Centre for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has warned of possible chemical attacks being prepared by the Russian forces.

"Russian channels tell their audience daily about mythical laboratories that allegedly create chemical weapons in Ukraine."



"This is how the enemy 'grooms' the population of the Russian Federation regarding the use of chemical weapons by 'nationalists against the civilian population'. We emphasise that there are no such laboratories in Ukraine," the Council said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



Earlier, experts from the Russian Armed Forces have revealed new evidence of the involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.