Ukraine conducts 2nd prisoner exchange

Vereshchuk said that one of the principal positions of the Ukrainian side for the exchange was to include the 15 female soldiers.



Also confirming the exchange, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said the exchanged captives were currently in Ukrainian government-controlled territory.



On March 24, Ukrainian authorities conducted the first prisoners exchange on a 10-for-10 basis, while also rescuing 19 crew members of the rescue ship Sapfir captured by the Russian forces, reports Ukrayinska Pravda