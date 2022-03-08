Ukraine conflict could send global food prices soaring: WFP chief

“Just when you think hell on earth can't get any worse, it does," the BBC quoted the WFP chief as saying.



Russia and Ukraine, once dubbed "the breadbasket of Europe", export about a quarter of the world's wheat and half of its sunflower products, like seeds and oil. Ukraine also sells a lot of corn globally.



Beasley told the BBC that the number of people facing potential starvation worldwide had already risen from 80 million to 276 million in four years prior to Russia's invasion, due to what he calls a "perfect storm" of conflict, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.



He said certain countries could be particularly affected by the current crisis, due to the high proportion of grains they currently import from the Black Sea region.