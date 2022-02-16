Ukraine crisis: Biden urges diplomacy, threatens sanctions against Russia

The US President claimed that his country has "put on the table concrete ideas to establish security environment in Europe," referring to a written document the United States submitted to Russia last month to address Moscow's security concerns.



The Kremlin has said the US document ignored its main demands, at the center of which is that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) cannot expand further eastward to include Ukraine as its member.



Biden said that the US in its future dialogues with Russia "will not sacrifice basic principles" aimed at advancing the common security of the United States and its allies and partners, a veiled refusal to Russian demand that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO.



Putin told a press conference at the conclusion of his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Tuesday that Russia is prepared to discuss with the West "some" of the issues involving banning missile deployment to Europe and restricting military drills on the continent, but these discussions must happen "in complex with the main issues that are of primary importance for us." He called Ukraine's bid to join NATO a major security threat to Russia.



Biden warned Russia that an invasion against Ukraine will be met with severe economic sanctions from the US - including export control measures that will cripple Russia's key industries.