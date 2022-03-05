Ukraine crisis: Indian students stuck in Sumy make last video before moving to border

Around 600 students who were stuck in Sumy, the north eastern state of Ukraine, have made another video saying if anything happens to them, the government will be responsible.



All the students are of Sumy Medical University, presently living amidst shelling and bombings in war zone area.



"Today is the tenth day of war. We have come to know that Russia has announced ceasefire to open corridor of border of two cities, one of them is Mariupol which is 600 km from here. Since morning we are hearing sounds of air jets, bombing and street fights. We have waited for long and can't wait any more. We are risking our lives, we are moving towards borders, if anything happens to us, the government should be held accountable," said the students in the video sent to IANS.