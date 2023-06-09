Ukraine dam breach to have disastrous economic, ecological consequences: Expert

Consequently, Ukraine's southern regions, where vegetable growing and horticulture were concentrated, may soon turn into semi-deserted areas.



"The land use in this region will be changed. Instead of vegetables and moisture-loving plants, mostly unpretentious plants, primarily sunflowers, will be grown in the region," Kushch said.



As the Kakhovka plant destruction would cause the loss of approximately 60 percent of water resources in the regional water balance of Mykolayiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, soil salinazation may become another environmental disaster, posing risks to people's health, he warned.



"In the absence of water and irrigation, groundwaters, which consist primarily of salt marshes in this region, will rise... Some salt marshes in the region contain heavy metals and harmful substances that could be spread by the wind. They enter the human body through the respiratory system. This can lead to an increase in serious diseases and abnormalities in the development of children," Kushch said.