Ukraine Deputy PM appeals to UN for humanitarian corridor from Mariupol

"This is what Guterres should say in Moscow if he is going to talk about peace. All other agreements will carry no weight, because the most important thing that the UN can do, and what others cannot do, is to open a humanitarian corridor. "



According to the Minister, there were 1,000 injured women and children in Azovstal currently and almost 50 people are in urgent need of professional emergency care.



Deputy Commander of Ukraine's "Azov" Regiment, Sviatoslav Palamar also confirmed to Ukrayinska Pravda that there was no humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on Sunday, adding that "bombs fall on the city every three minutes, and the Russians are trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders".