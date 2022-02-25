Ukraine envoy calls for South Korea's support, 'massive' sanctions for Russian invasion

The ambassador put the conflict in Ukraine in a broader geopolitical context, trying to hammer home the need for South Korea and other countries to throw their support behind his country.



"Now we are defending not only the lives and security of Ukrainian citizens, but also security of citizens of the entire Europe and the future of the world order," the ambassador said.



Ponomarenko expressed appreciation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's outspoken support for Ukraine's sovereignty and his government's pledge to join international sanctions against Russia.



Though Ukraine has not yet asked for foreign troops on its soil, its military and people are in urgent need of military assistance, including weapons, protective equipment, fuel and whatever necessary to "counter the biggest army in the continent," he said.



"We would also be grateful if the Republic of Korea, being a highly developed, hi-tech country, gave us a hand in strengthening our cyber-security capabilities," he said, referring to South Korea's official name.