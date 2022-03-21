International

Ukraine extends martial law

According to Parliament, the legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting from 5.30 a.m. on March 26

Visuals from Ukraine
Visuals from Ukraine
user

IANS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill extending the martial law in in the country as Moscow's invasion of Kiev was nearing a month.

According to Parliament, the legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting from 5.30 a.m. on March 26, reports Xinhua news agency.

On March 14, Zelensky had submitted a draft bill in Parliament calling for the extension.

The President had first declared the martial law on February 24 after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine.

In a televised address to the nation, the President announced that all able-bodied men from 18-60 years old were not allowed to leave Ukraine as the country began a general mobilisation of all reserve forces.


Two days later, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared a daily curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The curfew was however, lifted on February 28.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x