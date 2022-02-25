Ukraine faces total Internet blackout amid war with Russia

"Significant Internet disruption registered in #Ukraine-controlled city of #Kharkiv shortly after huge explosions heard; users report loss of fixed-line service on provider Triolan while cellphones continue to work, tweeted global internet monitor platform NetBlocks.



In an update, NetBlocks said: "A significant internet disruption has been registered in the strategic port city of #Mariupol, Donetsk. The incident comes amid reports of civilian casualties and the loss of telecoms services for many".



Several civil society groups were concerned about the possibility of direct attacks on the country's internet infrastructure.



Russia has previously been linked to DDoS attacks against Ukrainian government sites but a full blackout would mean to disable telecommunications infrastructure at the network level, and silencing Ukrainians in the process.