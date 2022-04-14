Ukraine foils Russia-backed cyber attack on power grid

Ukraine has foiled a massive cyber attack on its power grid that was the handiwork of Russia-backed hackers.



Ukrainian officials said they stopped an attack on an energy facility with the help of researchers from cybersecurity firm ESET and Microsoft, reports The Record.



"They discovered a new variant of Industroyer, an infamous piece of malware that was used by the Sandworm APT group in 2016 to cut power in Ukraine," the report said.



According to the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (or CERT-UA), the hackers used 'Industroyer' to target "several infrastructural elements" including high-voltage electrical substations, computers at the facility, network equipment and server equipment running Linux operating systems.