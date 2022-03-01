Ukraine invasion: Joint Russian Mars prog unlikely, says ESA

The announcement comes after Roscosmos announced suspension of Soyuz rocket launches, and halting of all cooperation with its European partners on space programmes.



The ESA said that it will analyse all the options and prepare a formal decision on the way forward.



ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher had earlier maintained that the ESA will continue working on ExoMars mission with Russia.



However, in his latest tweet he said: "We deplore the tragic events taking place in Ukraine, a crisis which escalated dramatically into war in recent days."



"Many difficult decisions are now being taken at ESA in consideration of the sanctions implemented by the governments of our Member States," Aschbacher added.



Meanwhile, Russia has also announced plans to exclude NASA from a joint mission to Venus. However, Roscosmos and NASA are still working together to maintain the International Space Station.