Ukraine: Military aid comes in from EU and Australia
European Union has announced that it will be supplying fighter jets to the war-torn nation. Australia too has announced that it will be providing “lethal military equipment to Ukraine”
In the midst of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the European Union has announced that it will be supplying fighter jets to the war-torn nation. Australia too has announced that it will be providing “lethal military equipment to Ukraine”.
NDTV reported that Josep Borrell, EU’s foreign policy chief, said, “We're going to provide even fighting jets. We're not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war.” Borrell added that at the request of the Ukrainian foreign ministry, they’re providing fighter jets that Ukraine’s army “is able to operate”.
According to AP, Australia had also offered “non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies, USD 3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund”, besides imposing over 350 sanctions on Russian individuals and oligarchs in Belarus.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines