Ukraine president makes surprise appearance at Doha Forum

"Similarly, there are a lot of other people, such as the Syrian people and the Afghan people, for whom the international community has failed to render justice.



The Israeli Foreign Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It was Saturday, the Jewish day of rest, when government offices are closed.



However, Israel and Qatar have discussed reducing tensions in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.



Qatar, which supports Islamist groups across the region, has stepped in to provide humanitarian aid, including cash-filled suitcases shipped to Gaza with Israel's permission.



Qatar's support of Islamists saw it become the target of a yearslong boycott by four Arab nations Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during President Donald Trump's time in office.



That boycott ended just before President Joe Biden took office in 2021.



US Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina on hand for the forum, praised the event for having the top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Qatar sharing a stage as a sign that the embargo is over.



However, he noted what he described as a Saudi and Emirati reluctance to condemn Russia over its war on Ukraine.



He said he hoped the Russian people would rise up against Vladimir Putin and have a change in the regime as they have a very dead future with the way things stood now.



What you've seen on your televisions, like all of us, is war crimes on an industrial scale, Graham said.



The question for the world is: Can that be forgiven? Can we be the world we want to be and let Putin get away with this? The answer for me is no.