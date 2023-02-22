Ukraine prez office head calls NSA Doval, seeks support for UN resolution

Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak has spoken to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and sought India's support for a draft resolution in the UN on peace in Ukraine, asserting that cooperation with New Delhi was very important.

According to a Ukrainian statement, Yermak during a phone call informed Doval about the current situation at the front, in particular about the "extremely difficult defense" of the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

"We know that Russia is preparing certain offensive actions, and we are preparing to respond. The Russian army is very unmotivated, while Ukrainian warriors are showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. We will not stop until we liberate all our territories. We only need weapons," Yermak said.