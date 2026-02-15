Ukraine ready for agreement to bring real peace: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

At the prestigious Munich Security Conference in Munich, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a resolute yet hopeful tone, declaring that Ukraine stands ready to embrace an agreement capable of delivering “real peace” — not only for Kyiv, but for the wider European continent.

“Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace to us, to Ukraine, to Europe,” Zelenskyy said, underscoring that any resolution to the grinding conflict must be anchored in dignity. “This is the most important thing for us,” he emphasised, framing dignity as the moral compass guiding Kyiv’s diplomatic pursuit.

Yet beneath the call for peace lay a note of concern. Zelenskyy observed that Europe is “practically not present” at the negotiating table — a reality he described as a “big mistake”. Ukraine, he said, is working tirelessly to ensure that Europe is fully engaged in the process, so that “the interests of Europe and the voice of Europe are taken into account.” Kyiv, he added, remains in constant contact with US representatives, striving to make any forthcoming negotiations meaningful and successful.