Ukraine receives $6.6 bn in direct budget support from EU

As Russia's continues its full scale invasion of Kiev, Ukraine has received 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion in direct budget support from the European Union (EU) so far this year, the government's press service reported.



Ukraine received the third tranche of the EU's large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA) worth 1.5 billion euros on Tuesday, which will be directed to cover urgent budget needs, reports Xinhua news agency.



Ukraine received the first tranche of 3 billion euros in January, and the second tranche of 1.5 billion euros in March.