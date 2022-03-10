Ukraine reports emergency outage at Chernobyl plant

Although operations stopped at the plant after the catastrophic nuclear disaster in 1986, Chernobyl was never fully abandoned and still requires constant management, the BBC said, adding that spent nuclear fuel is cooled at the site.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday morning confirmed the power outage at Chernobyl, saying that it "would not have a critical impact on essential safety functions at the site".



IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi however, said that the outage was likely to create additional stress for around 210 technical experts and guards currently stuck at the site since Russia began its war on February 24.