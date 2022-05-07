Ukraine, Russia conduct new prisoner swap
41 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including 13 civilians, returned home following their release by Russian forces
Ukraine and Russia on Friday conducted another prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
As a result of the swap, 41 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including 13 civilians, returned home following their release by Russian forces, Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24. Since then, more than 300 Ukrainians have been released, Xinhua news agency reported.
