Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over nuclear plant strike

Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over a fresh strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the largest atomic power complexes in Europe and generates a quarter of Ukraine's total electricity. It has been under the control of Russian forces since March and has been the scene of military strikes in recent days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom on Sunday accused Russian forces of shelling the power plant, saying the latest rocket attacks on Saturday hit the area next to the plant's dry storage facility, where 174 containers with spent nuclear fuel were stored in the open air.

Energoatom said it is impossible to properly monitor the radiation situation at the site because three radiation monitoring detectors around the facility were damaged.