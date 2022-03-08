Ukraine says pace of Russian troops 'slow significantly'

In its latest update on the 13th day of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces on Tuesday said Moscow has continued the "offensive operation", but the "pace of troops has slowed significantly".



In the update posted on its Facebook page, it said that the Defense Forces Group has continued to conduct operations within the south, eastern and northern zones across specific boundaries.



Meanwhile, defence operations are also underway in the city of Chernihiv and capital Kiev.