Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with NKorea

Ukraine has severed diplomatic ties with North Korea for recognising the independence of Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, the country's foreign ministry said.



In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it strongly condemns North Korea's decision to recognise the "so-called "independence" of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine."



"We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of the international law," it said.