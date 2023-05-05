Ukraine shoots down own drone over Kiev after 'losing control'

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that it shot down one of its own drones after "losing control" over central Kiev.



On Thursday night, there were explosions for around 15 to 20 minutes as air defence attempted to shoot the drone down in an area near the President's office, reports the BBC.



In a statement, the air force admitted that the Bayraktar TB2 UAV had lost control around at 8 p.m. in the Kiev region, during a scheduled flight.



It added that it had taken a decision to shoot it down "since the uncontrolled presence of UAVs in the sky of the capital could lead to undesirable consequences".