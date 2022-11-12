Ukraine takes back key city of Kherson

In his nightly address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Today is a historic day. We are regaining Kherson. As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. But special units are already in the city. The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified and Ukraine always regains its own.



"And even when the city is not yet completely cleansed of the enemy's presence, the people of Kherson themselves are already removing Russian symbols and any traces of the occupiers' stay in Kherson from the streets and buildings.



"It was the same in all other cities liberated by our defenders. It will be the same in those cities that are still waiting for our return."