Ukraine to allow Indian students to appear for key exam from India

Indian medical students, who returned home from Ukraine following the Russian invasion, will be allowed to take a key examination from India.

This has been conveyed to the Indian side by Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova during her three-day visit to New Delhi.

"On the issue of Indian medical students, the Deputy foreign minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.