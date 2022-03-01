Ukraine to get 70 fighter jets from Poland, Slovakia & Bulgaria

Sixteen MiG-29 planes and 14 SU-25s will be provided by Bulgaria. Poland will send 28 MiG-29 warplanes, and Slovakia can deliver 12 MiG-29 planes, the officials stated.



"Our partners gave us MiG-29 and SU-25! If needed, they can be based on Polish airfields from which Ukrainian pilots can carry out combat missions," the statement read, also suggesting that there will be more 'Ghosts of Kiev' soon.



The 'Ghost of Kiev' became a media legend following reports that a Ukrainian pilot "managed to single-handedly take down 6 Russian fighter jets". However, the footage showing the 'Ghost' was soon revealed to be a clip from 'Digital Combat Simulator', RT reported.