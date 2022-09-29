Ukraine unveils mechanism for post-war reconstruction

A Ukrainian government official has unveiled a mechanism for the country's post-war reconstruction named the Fast Recovery Plan.



Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, announced that under the mechanism, Ukraine is planning to attract money from international donors to restore the infrastructure facilities which were destroyed or heavily damaged in the ongoing war waged by Russia, reports Xinhua news agency.



"We work with our international partners on this plan. I have conducted more than 30 meetings with ambassadors of foreign countries, we invite all of them to cooperate," Tymoshenko noted.