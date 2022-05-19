Ukraine war could soon cause global food crisis that may last for years

Guterres said the conflict -- combined with the effects of climate change and the pandemic -- "threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine".



"There is enough food in our world now if we act together. But unless we solve this problem today, we face the spectre of global food shortage in the coming months," he added, BBC reported.



He warned that the only effective solution to the crisis was reintegrating Ukraine's food production, as well as fertiliser produced by both Russia and Belarus, back into the global market.



Russia and Ukraine produce 30 per cent of the world's wheat supply and -- prior to the war -- Ukraine was seen as the world's bread basket, exporting 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce per month through its ports.