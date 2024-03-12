Ukraine war: Drone strikes fuel depot in western Russia

A fuel depot in the western Russian city of Oryol was hit by a drone strike, causing a fire, the regional governor said early Tuesday. It was one of several Ukrainian attacks overnight.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the Russian regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Tula and Moscow, local officials said.

Meanwhile, UNESCO said that reconstruction of Ukraine's scientific infrastructure will cost more than $1.26 billion (€1.15 billion).

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine for Tuesday, March 12:

Biden to host Polish president and PM at the White House

US President Joe Biden is meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday to affirm US support for NATO and discuss concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine.

In the meeting at the White House, Duda is expected to ask Biden to send more US troops to NATO's eastern flank.

While the Biden administration's foreign policy supports Ukraine, the US president shot down the idea, saying there is "no need for more troops at the Polish border."

The visit comes amid a deadlock in Washington over Ukraine funding. House Republicans haveblocked a multibillion-dollar bipartisan package, which included $60 billion (€54.87 billion) for Ukraine.