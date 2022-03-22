Ukraine war: From Z to Q, when letters become political symbols

The use of symbols is a fundamental part of any political conflict - part of the propaganda strategy that tries to shape the public narrative. But what is most interesting is how these effective symbols emerge, and that some of them resonate so powerfully that they end up banned as a form of hate speech.



The war for public opinion that runs alongside the actual war in Ukraine has given rise to a host of symbols representing support for one side or the other.



Twitter is full of people adding the Ukrainian flag emoji to their name. The defiant words of the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island Russian warship, go fuck yourself! have become a powerful underdog slogan, and even the basis for an official Ukrainian postage stamp.

On the other side, the most notable symbol has been the simple Z. There have been many theories about why this letter has become a pro-war symbol, and what its origins might be.



Is it because it represents the Russian word for west (zapad), the direction in which Putin's tanks are rolling? Or is it shorthand for Za pobedu - for victory ? There is also the oddity that the Cyrillic alphabet doesn't have a sign resembling Z. The zed sound is written as ?.