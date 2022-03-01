Ukraine war threatens food security worldwide

An underreported reality is that global food insecurity is already at a 10-year high. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the follow-on effects of the pandemic -- lost jobs and wages, supply chain disruptions, food price volatility -- pushed the number of food-insecure people to record levels, Welsh says.



This spike in food insecurity happened despite ample global food stocks and record-low fuel prices.

Shocks to global agriculture markets can reverberate worldwide. In 2007 and 2008, decreases in production from major producers -- Australia, Burma, Russia, and others -- led to price increases and riots from Haiti to Cote d'Ivoire to nearly 40 other countries.