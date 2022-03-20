Ukraine: What might happen if the war spreads to a NATO country

The alliance pledged to continue to take all measures and decisions required to ensure the security and defence of all allies . Accordingly, NATO has deployed both land and maritime assets across its eastern regions and activated NATO's defence plans to prepare ourselves to respond to a range of contingencies and secure alliance territory .



My research on NATO has involved informal discussions with several officers from various member nations.



This has led me to believe that some NATO countries further from the conflict zone might be reluctant to send combat forces even in the event that Article 5 is triggered. There is also the question of whether NATO's political leaders would be willing to carry out attacks on Russian soil, which would represent a significant intensification of the conflict and would carry the additional risk that Russia might respond by escalating to nuclear or chemical weapons.



Deterrence whether conventional or nuclear requires rational calculation by both sides. Putin's rationality is different to that of western leaders, which is part of the reason why this crisis and conflict happened in the first place. So far, Putin has not been deterred by NATO.



Instead, he has threatened the alliance with consequences you have never seen in history .



Meanwhile, any concessions Russia wins in peace talks are likely to lead to more demands.



This particularly worries NATO's eastern European members. What is not clear is whether more distant members of NATO see the threat in the same way. Unity of action is vital for NATO not only now but in the coming weeks and months.

(The Conversation)

By Kenton White, Lecturer in Strategic Studies and International Relations, University of Reading