Ukraine: Zelenskyy slams 'horrific attacks' as Russian strikes kill 8, injure 35

Russian missiles and drones killed at least eight civilians and injured 35 others across Ukraine on Monday, 29 June, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to renew calls for Europe to strengthen the country's air defences against what he described as "horrific attacks".

A Russian missile targeting infrastructure struck the central city of Dnipro, killing five people and injuring 29, Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

Russian drones also hit a passenger minibus in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and injuring six others, including a child, he said.

Separately, Ukraine's National Police said Russian drone strikes killed a 69-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man in the northeastern Sumy region. Authorities also reported deadly attacks in at least six other regions.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago, Russia has carried out sustained aerial bombardments targeting infrastructure in an effort to weaken the country's resilience and morale. According to the United Nations, more than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during the war.

The latest strikes also disrupted electricity supplies, with Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo saying customers in eight regions were left without power as soaring temperatures drove up demand for air conditioning.