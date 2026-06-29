Ukraine: Zelenskyy slams 'horrific attacks' as Russian strikes kill 8, injure 35
Attacks came as Ukraine claimed drone strikes were disrupting Russian fuel supplies and slowing Moscow's offensive
Russian missiles and drones killed at least eight civilians and injured 35 others across Ukraine on Monday, 29 June, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to renew calls for Europe to strengthen the country's air defences against what he described as "horrific attacks".
A Russian missile targeting infrastructure struck the central city of Dnipro, killing five people and injuring 29, Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.
Russian drones also hit a passenger minibus in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and injuring six others, including a child, he said.
Separately, Ukraine's National Police said Russian drone strikes killed a 69-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man in the northeastern Sumy region. Authorities also reported deadly attacks in at least six other regions.
Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago, Russia has carried out sustained aerial bombardments targeting infrastructure in an effort to weaken the country's resilience and morale. According to the United Nations, more than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during the war.
The latest strikes also disrupted electricity supplies, with Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo saying customers in eight regions were left without power as soaring temperatures drove up demand for air conditioning.
Zelenskyy said the attacks underscored the urgent need for stronger air-defence capabilities, particularly systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. "People need greater protection from such horrific attacks," he said. "Above all, we need anti-ballistic capabilities. It is essential that Europe is as active as possible in developing its own anti-ballistic defence – its own systems and missiles."
The attacks came amid a broader shift in the conflict, with Western officials and analysts saying Ukraine's expanding long-range drone campaign has increasingly disrupted Russian logistics.
Repeated Ukrainian strikes on oil facilities have caused fuel shortages in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, weakening military supply lines to the front in eastern and southern Ukraine and slowing Moscow's advance, analysts say.
Ukraine's rapid advances in drone warfare have also established it as a leader in military drone technology, enabling it to assist partner nations after years of depending on foreign military aid.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday acknowledged that repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure had caused fuel shortages, triggering long queues at petrol stations and public frustration in several areas.
However, Putin ruled out making any concessions to end the war, insisting that Russia would ultimately prevail despite what he described as "temporary" setbacks.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's position on Ukraine remained unchanged and maintained that Russian troops continued to make gains on the battlefield. "Their effort makes us confident that our goals will be achieved," Peskov told reporters.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said the Kremlin's rhetoric appeared aimed at pressuring Ukraine and its Western allies into accepting Russia's demands. However, the think tank argued that "Russia's battlefield performance continues to decline in 2026 and Russia's ability to seize its objectives militarily is in question".
Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said its air defences intercepted 209 Ukrainian drones between late Sunday and early Monday. Ukraine's air force said it shot down 82 of the 108 drones launched by Russia overnight.
With AP/PTI inputs