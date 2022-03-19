Ukraine zoo calls for humanitarian corridor to evacuate animals

A zoo in Ukraine has called on authorities to establish a humanitarian corridor to supply food, as well as to evacuate animals, as some of them have died due to hunger and cold.



In a Facebook post on Friday, Mykhailo Pinchuk, owner of the Zoo XII Months in Demidov, said: "We need green corridors, we need to deliver food and diesel, please help. We need green corridors for the humanitarian aid delivery and for the evacuation of transportable animals."