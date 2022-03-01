Ukraine's 2nd-largest city hit by new shelling

Previously, Sinehubov said at least 11 people were killed and scores of others were wounded in the shelling in Kharkiv on Monday.



He said Ukrainian troops are fending off Russian attempts to advance on the city of 1.4 million people.



Videos posted on Ukrainian social networks and media showed a massive explosion next to the towering Soviet-era administrative building on Kharkiv's central square hitting several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows but leaving the building largely intact.