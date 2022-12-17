Ukraine's 2nd largest city without power after Russian strikes

In the wake of the latest wave of Russian missile strikes that targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the war-torn nation's second biggest city of Kharkiv was left without electricity for hours.



According to local officials, at least nine power facilities were hit as Russian forces fired 76 missiles and carried out drone attacks on Friday, reports the BBC.



On Friday evening, Oleg Synegubov, head of Kharkiv's regional administration, said electricity supplies had been restored to 55 per cent of city residents and 85 per cent of those living in the north-eastern region.



He added that energy sector employees were working to restore full power by midnight.



However, Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, warned that the scale of the damage could mean it will take longer to restore supplies.