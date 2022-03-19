Ukraine's cyberpolice blocks 1,500 Russian resources

Ukraine's cyberpolice, a law enforcement agency within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said it has blocked 1,500 Russian resources which had an audience of about 15 million people, in an attempt to stop propaganda information on Moscow's ongoing war on Kiev.



In a statement issued on Friday, the agency said: "Citizens are actively helping law enforcement to counter the Russian occupiers on the information front. With the help of chatbots in the Telegram, users report hostile actions on the territory of our state, as well as detected propaganda and misinformation."



On February 26, the cyberpolice had created the Telegram channel 'StopRussiaChannel | MRIYA' and Telegram bot, https://t.me/stopdrugsbot, which "helped counter pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation by sending complaints about dangerous content on social networks".