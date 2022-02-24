Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane enroute to Kyiv called back

Meanwhile, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport at around 7.45 am on Thursday.



"There were 182 Indian nationals onboard the flight and majority of them were students... A couple of more flights have been scheduled," Anju Wariah, Director at STIC Group, said.



The group is the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Ukraine International Airlines in India.



After weeks of rising tensions, Russia on Thursday announced a military operation against Ukraine.



Air India's Thursday flight was scheduled to be the second flight to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation. The first flight, operated on February 22, brought back around 240 people.



On February 19, Air India announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.