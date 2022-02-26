Ukrainian director echoes a sense of hope and despair

Ukrainian director Stanislav Kapralov, who most recently helmed the mystery thriller 'Egregor', premiered in 2021, was in the middle of pre-production for a new film -- a Hollywood project with U.S. actors and a U.S. distributor lined up -- when Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.



In an email interview with 'Variety', the director-screenwriter said: "My family and I are in Ukraine. It was not possible to leave, but we moved from Kiev to western Ukraine. My father and grandmother are still in Kyiv. They are hiding in basements from bombings -- elderly people sitting in damp basements."



Kapralov sounded hopeful when he said: "Everyone believes in the Ukrainian army, and no one loses heart. The Ukrainian army is putting up a heroic effort and is inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. Everyone is united in their hatred for Russia. My grandmother lived during the occupation of Ukraine in World War II. All Ukrainians compare Russia with fascist Germany."