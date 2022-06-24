Ukrainian forces asked to retreat from key eastern city

Amid escalating Russian advances, Ukrainian forces in Severodonetsk have been asked to retreat from the key city in the eastern Luhansk region where fierce battles are currently raging, a top leader said on Friday.



For several weeks now, Russian forces have nearly encircled Severodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk.



Capturing the two cities would give Moscow control of the entire Luhansk region, much of which is already controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

They are the last remaining Ukrainian positions in Luhansk.