Ukrainian, German presidents discuss defence issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he discussed defence issues with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the meeting in the format of a video conference.



Zelensky said on Telegram on Tuesday that he talked about the situation on the frontline in Ukraine and the necessity of increasing defence support for Kiev during the conversation.



The Ukrainian President added that he thanked Steinmeier for the assistance aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Army, and for the humanitarian and financial support for Kiev, Xinhua news agency reported.