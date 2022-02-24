Ukrainian govt websites hit by cyberattacks amid Russia's military operation

"We are aware of multiple commercial and government organisations in Ukraine impacted by the destructive malware today," Charles Carmakal, senior vice president and chief technology officer for cybersecurity firm Mandiant, told CNN.



The US officials had warned that Russia will very likely use cyber operations in conjunction with military action in Ukraine.



President Joe Biden said last month the US could respond with cyberoperations of its own if Russia conducts additional cyberattacks in Ukraine.



Of all the cyber incidents, though, the destructive data-wiping tool -- known as "wiper" malware -- had the potential to be the most impactful.