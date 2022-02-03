Ukrainian Prez, Dutch PM meet on cooperation, regional security

Rutte reiterated his country's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.



The Netherlands stands ready to provide technical cyber assistance to Ukraine and continue providing Ukrainian servicemen injured in the Donbas conflict with rehabilitative care, Rutte said.



At the joint press conference after their talks, Zelensky said Ukraine is taking steps to strengthen its defense capabilities, noting that the weapon provided to Ukraine by international partners is needed for protection, not for an offensive.



"The weapon is protection. We think only about peace. We think about the de-occupation of territories only through diplomacy," Zelensky emphasised.