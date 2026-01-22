Ukrainian strike on Russian port kills 3, ignites massive blaze in Krasnodar
Nine of the injured, including two children, have been hospitalised, with all reported to be in stable condition
A Ukrainian strike on port facilities in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region left three people dead and sent towering flames into the night sky, local authorities said, as fighting across the region intensified amid biting winter cold.
Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the attack hit port terminals in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district, triggering a fierce blaze that engulfed four tanks filled with oil products. Firefighting and emergency crews rushed to the scene as flames spread across the site.
The strike killed three people and left eight others with moderate injuries, officials said. The affected terminals are part of the wider Taman port complex — a strategic export hub for Russian oil, petroleum products, coal, ammonia, fertilisers and food cargo.
Earlier in the night, a drone attack struck the Takhtamukaysky District of Russia’s Republic of Adygea, injuring at least 11 people, according to regional head Murat Kumpilov. Nine of the injured were hospitalised, including two children, though all were reported to be in stable condition.
The drone strike ignited a large fire in the village of Novaya Adygea, damaging an apartment building and a nearby parking area. Preliminary reports said at least 15 cars were destroyed and another 25 damaged in the blaze.
Across the border in Ukraine, Russian air raids plunged parts of Kyiv into darkness and cold. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the overnight attacks caused widespread power and water disruptions, leaving 5,635 apartment buildings without heating.
“Utility and energy workers are working around the clock to restore electricity, water and heating,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram, adding that a woman was injured and several buildings and vehicles were damaged in the capital.
In the surrounding Kyiv region, a 50-year-old man was killed in the strikes, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.
The attacks came as temperatures in Kyiv sank to minus 14 degrees Celsius, compounding the humanitarian impact. By Monday evening, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service had set up 91 emergency heating tents across the city, offering residents warmth, shelter and a place to charge electronic devices as winter and war converged once again.
