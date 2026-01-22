Ukrainian strike on Russian port kills 3, ignites massive blaze in Krasnodar

A Ukrainian strike on port facilities in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region left three people dead and sent towering flames into the night sky, local authorities said, as fighting across the region intensified amid biting winter cold.

Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the attack hit port terminals in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district, triggering a fierce blaze that engulfed four tanks filled with oil products. Firefighting and emergency crews rushed to the scene as flames spread across the site.

The strike killed three people and left eight others with moderate injuries, officials said. The affected terminals are part of the wider Taman port complex — a strategic export hub for Russian oil, petroleum products, coal, ammonia, fertilisers and food cargo.

Earlier in the night, a drone attack struck the Takhtamukaysky District of Russia’s Republic of Adygea, injuring at least 11 people, according to regional head Murat Kumpilov. Nine of the injured were hospitalised, including two children, though all were reported to be in stable condition.