Ukrainians asked to 'charge everything' as missile strikes hit power plants

Ukrenergo, the national energy company of Ukraine, has asked civilians to "charge everything" by Thursday morning because of expected electricity cuts as power plants were hit by Russian missiles.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the company said that there had been more attacks on power facilities in the past 10 days than in the whole preceding period since Russia waged its war on February 24, reports the BBC.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) we will apply controlled, calculated consumption restrictions, which we have to do, to ensure the system functions in a balanced way," the statement added.