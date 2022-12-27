Ukranian President Zelenskyy seeks India's support for his 'peace formula'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought India's support on Monday in the implementation of his "peace formula" during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

Modi said both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts to Zelenskyy, according to an official statement.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he counted on New Delhi's support for the implementation of his "peace formula", which he had proposed during a virtual address at the recent G20 summit in Bali.

"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," he said.

Zelenskyy put forward the 10-point "peace plan" for ending the conflict that included punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine and restoring his country's territorial integrity.

Under the plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security and nuclear safety, adding that a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties when all the "anti-war measures" are implemented.