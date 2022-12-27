Ukranian President Zelenskyy seeks India's support for his 'peace formula'
In a tweet, Zelenskyy said that he counted on New Delhi's support for the implementation of his "peace formula", which he had proposed during a virtual address at the recent G20 summit in Bali
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought India's support on Monday in the implementation of his "peace formula" during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.
Modi said both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts to Zelenskyy, according to an official statement.
In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he counted on New Delhi's support for the implementation of his "peace formula", which he had proposed during a virtual address at the recent G20 summit in Bali.
"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," he said.
Zelenskyy put forward the 10-point "peace plan" for ending the conflict that included punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine and restoring his country's territorial integrity.
Under the plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security and nuclear safety, adding that a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties when all the "anti-war measures" are implemented.
In its readout, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi requested that the Ukrainian authorities facilitate arrangements for the continued education of the Indian students who had to return from the east European country earlier this year.
Modi also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts to Zelenskyy and assured the Ukrainian president of India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population in his country.
Hundreds of Indian medical students returned to the country following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.
Modi held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 16 during which he reiterated his call for resolving the Ukraine conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy".
Modi and Putin held a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on September 16 during which the Indian leader said "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.
Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, the prime minister has spoken to Putin a number of times.
India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines